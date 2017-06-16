McNair Honored by USM AOP Chapter

Hattiesburg Code Enforcement is moving forward with over a dozen properties the city deemed "unsafe" and "unhealthy" for the community.More >>
Delores McNair, administrative assistant/information specialist in the office of the Dean of Students at The University of Southern Mississippi, was recently named Educational Office Professional of the Year by the USM chapter of the Association of the Office Professionals (AOP).More >>
To cap off an unforgettable year for William Carey baseball, junior infielder Tyler James was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 2017 MLB Draft. It took 25 rounds and 750 picks, but James' childhood dream was finally realized.More >>
