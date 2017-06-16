McNair Honored by USM AOP Chapter

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

Delores McNair, administrative assistant/information specialist in the office of the Dean of Students at The University of Southern Mississippi, was recently named Educational Office Professional of the Year by the USM chapter of the Association of the Office Professionals (AOP). McNair received the honor at the USM AOP’s annual membership recognition luncheon June 13.

A Hattiesburg native, McNair joined the USM staff in 1998. She holds a degree in psychology from USM and is a member of the university’s Alumni Association. She is active in community service, both at her alma mater and in the Hattiesburg area, including as a member of the USM staff council; as past president of the USM AOP; the campus taskforce for the Mississippi Coalition Against Sexual Assault; and steering committee for the Pine Burr Council of Boy Scouts, among other local and state organizations.

McNair’s past awards and recognition include as recipient of the Men of Excellence Southern Miss Chapter Woman of Excellence Award; Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.’s Peggy Jean Connor Heart of Hattiesburg Award; Southern Miss Humanitarian Award; USM Staff Excellence Award; and the USM Office of Greek Life Outstanding Staff Award.

The USM AOP is dedicated to providing opportunities for communication and relationship building among staff members of the University. Membership is open to all USM support staff. The chapter will hold its installation of officers’ ceremony at noon Friday, July 7 at the Baptist Student Union on the Hattiesburg campus. For information about USM AOP, including how to become a member, visit www.usm.edu/aop.

