Forecast: Hot and humid weekend expected.

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

Its is going to be hot and humid today with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms may be strong to severe with damaging winds and dangerous lightning being the main threats.

A few showers and thunderstorms can be expected over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The National Hurricane Center is watching for the potential for a tropical system to form possibly in the southern gulf over the next few days and the strength and path of this system is uncertain at this time and will be watched closely.

Please keep up with future forecasts concerning this system.