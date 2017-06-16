Forecast: Hot and humid weekend expected.

To cap off an unforgettable year for William Carey baseball, junior infielder Tyler James was selected by the Kansas City Royals in the 2017 MLB Draft. It took 25 rounds and 750 picks, but James' childhood dream was finally realized.More >>
For just the second time in the history of Wayne County high school, an alumnus was selected in the MLB draft. Former War Eagle Dylan Snypes was taken by the New York Mets on Wednesday as the 457th overall pick in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB draft.More >>
