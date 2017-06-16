Wayne County's Dylan Snypes drafted by the New York Mets

Wayne County alum Dylan Snypes was drafted by the New York Mets in the 2017 MLB Draft. Courtesy: WDAM

For just the second time in the history of Wayne County high school, an alumnus was selected in the MLB draft.

Former War Eagle Dylan Snypes was taken by the New York Mets on Wednesday as the 457th overall pick in the 15th round of the 2017 MLB draft.

"It was a special moment," Snypes said. "Me, my dad, my mom and my brother's fiance were sitting at the house. I was expecting a phone call on day three but the wait's probably the biggest - I hated the most but it was a special moment. I was excited."

Snypes joins Demarcus Henderson as the only two War Eagles to be drafted by major league baseball. Henderson was selected by the Houston Astros in the 2010 draft but turned down the offer to play for Mississippi State.

An all-state selection under head coach Mike Gavin, Snypes graduated from Wayne County in 2014. The State Line native played two seasons at East Central Community College where he earned all-state second team honors as a sophomore.

Snypes spent the past season at Oral Roberts where he led the Golden Eagles in batting average (.335) and hits (81).

"He had the tools but he had to work to get to where he's at," said Gavin, who's now an assistant baseball coach at West Jones. "You heard about the guys to be the last one's off the field? [That was Snypes] every day. I couldn't throw him enough [batting practice] or hit him enough ground balls. He loved it and he just ate it up."

"I always talked about [playing in the MLB] growing up," Snypes said. "Me and my friends were dreaming about it. It's a special moment, like I said. You can't really explain it."

