HPD responds to third armed robbery in 24 hours

The Hattiesburg Police Department needs the public's help locating a suspect sought in an armed robbery of an area motel.

HPD is searching for this female suspect in connection to multiple hotel robberies this week. Source: HPD

Hattiesburg Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon armed robbery in the Hub City. According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, just after 5:30 p.m. an armed robbery occurred at 3423, Approved Cash-Advance.

The suspect was seen wearing a hairnet and hospital mask. Source: HPD

HPD is searching for this suspect involved in a Family Dollar armed robbery. Source: HPD

Hattiesburg police are investigating the Hub City's third armed robbery in 24 hours.

All three armed robberies occurred within hours of each other on Thursday.

Third armed robbery:



Around 7 p.m. police responded to a call of an armed robbery at 215 Broadway Drive, Family Dollar Store, according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.



"A black male wearing a cowboy hat and green shorts went in and displayed a handgun, got an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene," said Myers-Mitchell.



No suspect is in custody at this time, according to police.

Second armed robbery:

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, just after 5:30 p.m. an armed robbery occurred at 3423 Hardy Street, Approved Cash-Advance.

“A white male subject armed with a handgun wearing a hospital mask over his face entered the business, displayed the handgun and demanded money,” said Myers-Mitchell. “He fled the scene in a four-door white sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The suspect was wearing a white shirt with dark blue pants. The suspect also had a hospital mask on and a hair net. :

First armed robbery:

According to HPD Public Information Officer LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, the female suspect demanded money at a Motel 6 on Thursday morning.

She is also the suspect in recent hotel robberies in the past week, according to Myers-Mitchell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971.

For tips on how to protect yourself during an armed robbery, click here.

