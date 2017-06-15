Suspect sought in Hub City armed robbery

Hattiesburg Police are investigating a Thursday afternoon armed robbery in the Hub City.

According to Hattiesburg Police Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, just after 5:30 p.m. an armed robbery occurred at 3423, Approved Cash-Advance.

“A white male subject armed with a handgun wearing a hospital mask over his face entered the business, displayed the handgun and demanded money,” said Myers-Mitchell. “He fled the scene in a four-door white sedan with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

The suspect was wearing a white shirt with dark blue pants. The suspect also had a hospital mask on and a hair net.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

