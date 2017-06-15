Ribbon cutting held for temporary Hattiesburg transit facility

Thursday was "try transit day" across the nation, and city officials gathered at Hattiesburg's new temporary mass transit facility for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The location is in a former car dealership on West Pine Street.

The city has leased the temporary facility for one year, and hopes to be back in it's newly refinished facility after that time.

"In any vibrant city you have a major transit ridership and transit system where we work as part of that," said Vincent Nelms, Mass Transit division manager. "It's Hattiesburg second annual try transit day and it's just us sharing with the public to try transit in the community and let them know hey that there is a transit system that exists and we want them to get out and ride."

The cities other facility took a direct hit from the January 21 tornado that struck Hattiesburg.

At the time, the city had 15 buses and they all were damaged except for some that were in the shop at the time.

Currently the city has eight buses running four separate routes throughout the city. There are still six more in the shop. There are also three para-transit buses.

