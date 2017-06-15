Sanford Community Center hosting Gospel Sing - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Sanford Community Center hosting Gospel Sing

By Doug Morris, Producer
FORREST COUNTY (WDAM) – Faith Walkers, Faithway Singers and Gospel Grass Revival will be performing at Sanford Community Center July 8 at 6:30 p.m.  The community center is located at 663 Old Highway 49.  Admission is free; a love offering will be collected.  For more details, call 601-765-6485.

