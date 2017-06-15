New names, mascots for two Wayne County schools announced

In May, the Wayne County School District announced its two city schools would transition to Pre-K through 8 this fall.

Now, the school district has decided on names and mascots for Waynesboro Elementary and Waynesboro Middle School.

Waynesboro Elementary has picked a new name and colors for the school. They will be called the Wayne Central Lions, and their colors will be gray, white, and red. Teachers and staff members were asked to vote on the new name, colors and mascot right before the end of the school year.

The former Waynesboro Middle School will be called the Waynesboro-Riverview Panthers and their school colors will remain green, black and white with the panther mascot. That school, returning to its former name, after members of the Riverview School Alumni Association spoke up about the change. The school name was changed in 1970 to Waynesboro Middle School when schools were integrated.

Wayne County Superintendent Bobby Jones said the district decided to make the transition to build a better relationship with students, teachers and staff, and give them a longer time together during their educational career can help that.

Students who live in city limits will go to Waynesboro-Riverview, while those in the county will go to Wayne Central.

