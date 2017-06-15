Suspect in custody in connection to Hattiesburg gas station shoo - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Suspect in custody in connection to Hattiesburg gas station shooting

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
Jonathan West. Source: HPD Jonathan West. Source: HPD
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A suspect is now in custody after a shooting at a gas station in Hattiesburg early Tuesday morning. 

Jonathan West, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

West turned himself in to authorities in connection to the shooting at the Exxon on Campbell Loop.

"There was an altercation between three males that led to gunfire and a victim was struck multiple times in the arm," said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Det. Branden McLemore. "During the altercation, at least one of the males pulled a gun and started firing."

McLemore added that the victim, who is from Laurel, was struck multiple times in the arm, but none of his injuries were life threatening.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • breaking

    1 injured in Hub City shooting, suspect sought

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:04 AM EDT2017-06-13 14:04:51 GMT
    Editorial note: Picture has been altered to mask identities. Source: Viewer submitted photoEditorial note: Picture has been altered to mask identities. Source: Viewer submitted photo

    Hattiesburg police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened at a Hub City convenience store.

    More >>

    Hattiesburg police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened at a Hub City convenience store.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly