Suspect in custody in connection to Hattiesburg gas station shooting

A suspect is now in custody after a shooting at a gas station in Hattiesburg early Tuesday morning.

Jonathan West, 34, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

West turned himself in to authorities in connection to the shooting at the Exxon on Campbell Loop.

"There was an altercation between three males that led to gunfire and a victim was struck multiple times in the arm," said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Det. Branden McLemore. "During the altercation, at least one of the males pulled a gun and started firing."

McLemore added that the victim, who is from Laurel, was struck multiple times in the arm, but none of his injuries were life threatening.

