One indicted in 2015 Hub City murder

The Collins community is mourning the loss of a teenager killed at a nightclub shooting in Hattiesburg.

Hattiesburg Police have identified the people involved in a fight that occurred before a teenager was shot to death at a night club in the Hub City.

Judge Johnny Williams signed an agreement order Friday regarding the status of Club Memories.

A Jasper County man has been indicted for his role in a 2015 fatal shooting at a Hattiesburg night club.

Andreco Guston, 27, was arrested Wednesday by Forrest County authorities in connection to a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder, in the death of 17-year-old Jabarri Goudy.

Goudy, of Collins, was shot at 1720 North 31st Avenue, Club Memories, on July 5, 2015, and was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital.

According to the indictment, “in Forrest County, (Guston), did willfully, feloniously, and without the authority of law kill and murder Jabarri Goudy, a human being, while he, the said (Guston), was engaged in the commission of an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved heart, regardless of human life, although without any premeditated design to effect the death of any particular individual.”

Guston is currently being housed in the Forrest County Jail.

Additional suspects charged:

Arthur Jones Jr.- charged with murder with a $500,000 bond.

Keith Lee- who charges upgraded to accessory after the fact of murder. His bond was set at $250,000. However, because Keith had three previous felony convictions, MDOC placed a hold on him with no bond allowed.

Montrelle Lee, was charged with hindering prosecution. His bond was set at $100,000. Montrelle also had a hold placed on him by MDOC. He had two prior felony convictions, and was on probation for possession with intent and robbery.

Nijah Gray-Lane- was charged with hindering prosecution, and had her bond set at $50,000.

Stokes Wells- charged with hindering prosecution.

