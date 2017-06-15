HPD searching for suspect involved in motel robbery - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HPD searching for suspect involved in motel robbery

HPD is searching for this female suspect in connection to multiple hotel robberies this week. Source: HPD HPD is searching for this female suspect in connection to multiple hotel robberies this week. Source: HPD
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Police Department needs the public's help locating a suspect sought in an armed robbery of an area motel. 

According to HPD Public Information Officer LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, the female suspect demanded money at a Motel 6 on Thursday morning. 

She is also the suspect in recent hotel robberies in the past week, according to Myers-Mitchell. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

  • WDAM.com FeaturesMore>>

  • HPD releases photo of armed robbery suspect

    HPD releases photo of armed robbery suspect

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:28 AM EDT2017-06-14 14:28:53 GMT
    HPD needs help locating a suspect involved in an armed robbery. Source: HPDHPD needs help locating a suspect involved in an armed robbery. Source: HPD

    Hattiesburg police have released a photo of a suspect they are searching for in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store. 

    More >>

    Hattiesburg police have released a photo of a suspect they are searching for in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly