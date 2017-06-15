HPD searching for suspect involved in motel robbery

HPD is searching for this female suspect in connection to multiple hotel robberies this week. Source: HPD

The Hattiesburg Police Department needs the public's help locating a suspect sought in an armed robbery of an area motel.

According to HPD Public Information Officer LaTosha Myers-Mitchell, the female suspect demanded money at a Motel 6 on Thursday morning.

She is also the suspect in recent hotel robberies in the past week, according to Myers-Mitchell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971.

