Guest: Consider This: Donate blood

This is a guest editorial by Katie Martin

Take a lifesaving journey toward your dream vacation. Donate blood with United Blood Services this summer and you could win a Dream Vacation valued at up to $6,000, to the destination of your choice!

Visit UnitedBloodServices.org/NT for a full list of giveaway rules. June blood donors also receive a “Summer Donor Dayz” T-shirt. The summer months bring over a 20 percent decline in blood donations.

Your donation is critical in helping ensure that blood is available for our family and friends here in Mississippi.

If your organization is interested in hosting a blood drive, please contact me at 601-602-5968. You can donate at our Hattiesburg donor center, at 805 S. 28th Avenue. Or you can visit bloodhero.com and find a blood drive in your area.

Please donate blood this summer with United Blood Services and take care of patients in our area.

