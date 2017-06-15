USM's Wallner, Sandlin named All-America

Earlier this week, Southern Miss outfielder Matt Wallner was named Freshman Hitter of the Year and a freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Wednesday, Wallner was one of four freshmen named first-team All-America by the NCBWA.

Wallner, who was named second-team All-America by Baseball America last week after hitting .226 with 63 RBIs and 19 home runs, became the first Golden Eagle named to the NCBWA’s first-team since former standout reliever Tyler Conn was honored in 2008.

Wallner was joined as an NCBWA All-American by sophomore reliever Nick Sandlin, who was named to the second team.

Sandlin went 10-2 with a 2.38 ERA and eight saves. He struck out 80 in 56 2/3 innings, while walking 29.

It marked the first time Southern Miss had two players on any of the NCBWA’s All-American teams since 2005, when catcher Brad Wilcutt (first team) and reliever Daniel Best (third team) were honored.

