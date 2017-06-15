Facilities to Receive Recognition during National Sports Security Conference

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

A total of 10 sports facilities will be recognized for their leadership in addressing safety and security issues as part of the 2017 National Sports Safety and Security Conference and Exhibition set for July 11-13, in Orlando, Fla.

This year’s theme is Building Resiliency in the Sports Safety and Security Industry. More than 400 security professionals and 60 vendor exhibits are expected for the national conference.

The presentation of the 2017 Facility of Merit Awards is sponsored by Axis Communications, a market leader in video network. The presentation will take place on the second day of the eighth annual conference, which is hosted by the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) at The University of Southern Mississippi.

“The Facility of Merit Award is to allow professional leagues, NCAA member institutions and marathon and endurance organizations to honor outstanding facilities that have gone above and beyond for their sports safety and security” said NCS4 Director Dr. Lou Marciani. “These contributions involve enhancing safety and security at their venue beyond what is normally required, and setting an example for other facilities to follow.”

Marciani noted that each league or organization selects the criteria and makes the determination as to which facility will be recognized. Those facilities being recognized include the following:

Big Sur Marathon (Road Race/Endurance Events)

Maryville City Schools (High School/After-School Events)

Saginaw Public School District (High School/After-School Events)

Richmond Public Schools (High School/After-School Events)

Vaught Hemingway Stadium, The University of Mississippi (NCAA)

Ryan Field, Northwestern University (NCAA)

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium, Duke University (NCAA)

Bridgestone Arena, Nashville Predators (NHL)

Progressive Field, Cleveland Indians (MLB)

Levi’s Stadium, San Francisco 49ers (NFL)

For more information about National Conference, visit http://www.ncs4.com/conference and for more information about the awards visit https://www.ncs4.com/about/ncs4-recognition-awards.

