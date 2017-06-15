Forecast: Watching the tropics.

Good Thursday morning, Pine Belt!

Another warm and humid day is on tap for the area with a chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong with damaging winds and dangerous lightning being the main threats.

Little change is in the forecast for at least the next day or two.

The National Hurricane Center is watching for the potential for a tropical system to form possibly in the southern gulf over the next few days and the strength and path of this system is uncertain at this time and will be watched closely.

Please keep up with future forecasts concerning this system.