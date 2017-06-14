William Carey's Tyler James drafted by Royals

It was a memorable 2017 for William Carey baseball. The Crusaders played in the NAIA World Series for the first time since 1978.

Another story was added to this memorable chapter Wednesday during the Major League Baseball draft. Tyler James was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 25th round (750 overall).

The Slidell native is a junior, so he has the option to return to school. James has until July 15 to make a decision.

