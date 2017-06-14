William Carey's Tyler James drafted by Royals

Tuesday’s deadly work-related incident has many people wondering about the use of sewer lift stations.More >>
It was a memorable 2017 for William Carey baseball. The Crusaders played in the NAIA World Series for the first time since 1978. Another story was added to their memorable chapter Wednesday during the Major League Baseball draft.More >>
Hinds County authorities arrested a Jasper County suspect charged with felony bad checks. Jasper County authorities had been searching for Kenny F. Edmondson since February 2017 after being indicted on two counts of felony bad checks totaling over $10,000.More >>
