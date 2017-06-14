West Lamar Water issues boil water notice - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

West Lamar Water issues boil water notice

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

West Lamar Water has issued a boil water notice for the Bridgefield Estates subdivision in Hattiesburg.

The notice was issued for an emergency line repair and is expected to last a minimum of 24-28 hours until all samples are clear. 

