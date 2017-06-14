Petal work-related deaths highlight dangers of lift stations

Tuesday’s deadly work-related incident in Petal has many people wondering about the use and dangers of sewer lift stations.

Commonly referred to as pumping stations, they are used to pump sewage from lower to higher elevations.

Sewer Lift stations are essential for moving sewage and wastewater from homes to treatment plants.

The inside of lift stations are very dangers because they house dangerous gases such as methane.

Anyone attempting to go inside of a plant must have proper equipment. If not, a person can be overcome by fumes very quickly.

