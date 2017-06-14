Jasper County bad checks suspect arrested

Hinds County authorities arrested a Jasper County suspect charged with writing bad checks.

Jasper County authorities had been searching for Kenny F. Edmondson since February 2017 after being indicted on two counts of felony bad checks totaling over $10,000. On June 13 the Jasper County Sheriff's Department received a tip of his whereabouts and contacted the Hinds County Sheriff's Department, which arrested Edmondson on June 14, according to Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.

Edmondson has been transported to the Jasper County Jail and will appear before Judge Eddie Bowen. The sheriff's department has received information that Edmondson is also wanted in Covington County on similar charges, according to Johnson.

