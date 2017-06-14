Jasper County bad checks suspect arrested

Hinds County authorities arrested a Jasper County suspect charged with felony bad checks. Jasper County authorities had been searching for Kenny F. Edmondson since February 2017 after being indicted on two counts of felony bad checks totaling over $10,000.More >>
The city of Petal continues to experience growth, especially along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway. With constant changes and new businesses locating to the Friendly City, city leaders have decided to hire a firm to develop a 20-year comprehensive plan.More >>
A fourth Golden Eagle player has been taken in the 2017 MLB Draft. Southern Miss incoming senior RHP Hayden Roberts was selected in the 34th round with the 1,016 overall pick by the Colorado Rockies.More >>
