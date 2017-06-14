Roberts becomes fourth Golden Eagle taken in draft

A fourth Golden Eagle player has been taken in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Southern Miss incoming senior RHP Hayden Roberts was selected in the 34th round with the 1,016 overall pick by the Colorado Rockies.

Roberts appeared in 20 games for the Golden Eagles in 2017, including 10 starts. He had a 5-2 record with 86 strikeouts.

