Over 400 lbs of marijuana seized in Collins

An anonymous tip from the community led to the seizure of over 400 pounds of marijuana in Collins on Wednesday.

“We got a phone call from a concerned citizen that they smelled marijuana in the area of a storage facility in the city of Collins,” Collins Police Chief Joey Ponder said. “We went to the location to check it out and got a K9 to make a few rounds around the facility, and he hit on the drugs.”

Ponder added that they obtained a search warrant around noon Wednesday and gained entry into the locker/storage unit.

“We confiscated the drugs, and we do have a suspect in the case,” Ponder said.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Ponder.

