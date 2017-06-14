Burdeaux drafted by Tigers

A fourth Golden Eagle player has been taken in the 2017 MLB Draft. Southern Miss incoming senior RHP Hayden Roberts was selected in the 34th round with the 1,016 overall pick by the Colorado Rockies.More >>
An anonymous tip from the community led to the seizure of over 400 pounds of marijuana in Collins on Wednesday.More >>
The cost of tuition is going up for the community colleges in the state of Mississippi.More >>
Another Golden Eagle was selected in the MLB draft on Wednesday. Southern Miss senior first baseman and Conference USA Player of the Year Dylan Burdeaux was selected in the 20th round with the 605th overall pick by the Detroit Tigers.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a Hub City woman.More >>
