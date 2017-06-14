Burdeaux drafted by Tigers

Another Golden Eagle was selected in the MLB draft on Wednesday.

Southern Miss senior first baseman and Conference USA Player of the Year Dylan Burdeaux was selected in the 20th round with the 605th overall pick by the Detroit Tigers.

Burdeaux led the nation in hits this season with 102.

On Tuesday, Southern Miss RHP and infielder Taylor Braley was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the sixth round, and LHP Kirk McCarty was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the seventh round.

