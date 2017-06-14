One shot overnight in Hub City

Hattiesburg police are investigating an early-morning shooting that injured a Hub City woman.

Officers responded to the 500 block of New Orleans Street around 1:30 a.m. in reference to the shooting, but the actual shooting did not happen there, according to Hattiesburg Police PIO Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.

Myers-Mitchell said that a woman was shot in the leg and her injuries were non life-threatening.

There was no suspect information given to authorities in relation to the assault.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

