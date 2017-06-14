One shot overnight in Hub City

Hattiesburg police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a Hub City woman.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured a Hub City woman.More >>
The City of Hattiesburg cleared a homeless encampment area by the Walmart on Highway 49 in January.More >>
The City of Hattiesburg cleared a homeless encampment area by the Walmart on Highway 49 in January.More >>
A suspect is in custody after leading Forrest County deputies on a high speed chase on Highway 49 Wednesday morning.More >>
A suspect is in custody after leading Forrest County deputies on a high speed chase on Highway 49 Wednesday morning.More >>