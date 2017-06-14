Author opens up about overcoming blindness - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Author opens up about overcoming blindness

By Doug Morris, Producer
HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Jane Bradley, author of "My Pathway to the Light: Overcoming Legal Blindness", will have a book signing June 14 (this afternoon) at 3 p.m. at Main Street Books.  Visit www.mypathwaytothelight.com for more details.

