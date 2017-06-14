Reagan Verret wins Perry County Distinguished Young Woman honors

(The following is a press release submitted to WDAM7.)



New Augusta's Reagan Verret was named Perry County's Distinguished Young Woman in an "open" program held at Lamar High School in Meridian this past weekend. The Perry Central High School Junior is the daughter of Serina and Steven Verret of New Augusta. At PCHS she is a member of the softball team, varsity cheerleader and founded the Bible Club.

"I am excited to represent my county in the statewide competition. Thanks to all of the teachers, mentors and well-wishers in my school and life who have helped prepare me for this moment," said the aspiring physician. "Hopefully, my best is yet to come!" In the talent program, Verret relied on her years of training as a gymnast and performed a gymnastics routine on the balance beam. She will receive her official DYW Medallion during the April Orientation for all statewide local representatives.

The statewide open program serves as a local program in years when the county program is not held. Candidates must score a minimum score in all areas of competition in order to advance to the statewide competition this summer.

