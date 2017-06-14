Suspect leads deputies in chase on wrong side of highway

A suspect led deputies in a chase driving on the wrong side of Highway 49. Source: RNN

A suspect is in custody after leading Forrest County deputies in a chase on Highway 49 Wednesday morning.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Nick Calico, deputies received a call around 9:45 a.m. of someone trying to sell stolen items on Tucker Road.

When deputies arrived, the suspect fled in a car from Tucker Road onto South Highway 49.

Calico said sometime during the pursuit the suspect turned and started driving south in the northbound lane of Highway 49.

The suspect eventually turned on to South Gate road before abandoning the vehicle on Old Highway 49 East.

Calico said the suspect tried to flee on foot, but deputies were able to take the person into custody.

The suspect has been charged with felony eluding and receiving stolen property, according to Calico.

No one was injured in the pursuit, and the investigation is ongoing.

