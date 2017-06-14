Suspect identified in chase on wrong side of highway

A suspect is in custody after leading Forrest County deputies in a chase on Highway 49 Wednesday morning.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Nick Calico, deputies received a call around 9:45 a.m. of someone trying to sell stolen items on Tucker Road.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, Greg Stanley, fled in a car from Tucker Road onto South Highway 49.

Calico said sometime during the pursuit Stanley turned and started driving south in the northbound lane of Highway 49.

Stanley eventually turned on to South Gate road before abandoning the vehicle on Old Highway 49 East, according to Calico.

Calico said Stanley tried to flee on foot, but deputies were able to take him into custody.

Stanley has been charged with felony eluding and receiving stolen property, according to Calico.

No one was injured in the pursuit, and the investigation is ongoing.

