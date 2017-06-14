Workers involved in deadly Petal incident identified

Two people are dead in Petal after an incident believed to be caused by Methane gas. Source: WDAM

Two men who died in an incident on West 7th Street in Petal have been identified.

Terry West, 45, and Gage West, 20, of Brandon died while working for the city in a lift station, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

Petal Mayor Hal Marx said the workers were 15 feet deep in the lift station at the time of the incident, and were believed to have been overcome by methane gas.

Marx said officials believe because the gas was odorless the workers were unable to react quickly enough.

Klem said the official cause of death is pending autopsy.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.