HPD releases photo of armed robbery suspect

HPD needs help locating a suspect involved in an armed robbery. Source: HPD

Hattiesburg police have released a photo of a suspect they are searching for in connection to an armed robbery at a convenience store.

The crime happened at 1801 Hardy Street on Saturday night at the Minit Mart, according to Hattiesburg police PIO LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.

"The suspect displayed a weapon, demanded money and then fled the scene by unknown means," said Myers-Mitchell.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

