Congressman Palazzo, Harper safe after shots fired at GOP baseball practice

Gregg Harper and his staff are also safe after the shooting. Source: Twitter

Congressman Steven Palazzo and Congressman Gregg Harper are safe after shots were fired at a GOP baseball practice in Alexandria, VA.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at or near a field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice, according to reports.

ABC News has reported that at least 50 shots were fired during the incident.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among those injured.

Steven Palazzo posted on Facebook around 7:30 a.m. announcing that he was safe, and offered his prayers to his colleagues.

"I am safe and fine. Please pray for my colleagues and any staff and their families who were involved in this morning's shooting."

Gregg Harper tweeted that he was safe, and extended his prayers to Scalise.

My staff and I are safe. We are praying for Rep. Scalise, the staffer and the two Capitol police officers who were injured this morning. — Gregg Harper (@GreggHarper) June 14, 2017

Alexandria police tweeted that there is a suspect in custody in connection to the shooting.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

This is a developing story. More details will be provided as information becomes available.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.