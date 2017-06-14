Forecast: No changes expected in our weather anytime soon. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: No changes expected in our weather anytime soon.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Connect
WDAM First Alert Weather Team WDAM First Alert Weather Team

Good Wednesday morning, everyone!

There is some patchy fog in portions of the area this morning so please use special caution when driving.

After the fog burn off expect a partly cloudy, warm and humid day with a chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs mainly in the upper 80s.

As we go through the rest of the week expect a chance for mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s possible at times.

Powered by Frankly