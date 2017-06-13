PRCC approves interim head football coach

Less than two months after announcing that head football coach David Saunders would not return for a second season, Pearl River Community College named his successor.

Ted Egger, who served as the Wildcats’ defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach last fall, will serve as PRCC’s interim head coach for the 2017 season.

Egger’s elevation was approved Tuesday by the PRCC Board of Trustees during its June meeting.

“I’m very excited,” Egger said in statement released by the school. “It’s a great opportunity to lead this program.

“We have goals that we set for ourselves and I’m excited to help these young men achieve those goals in the 2017 season. We have a great coaching staff in place, guys who have worked very hard to help our student-athletes achieve success in everything they do.”

Saunders guided PRCC to a 2-7 record in his lone season as head coach with the Wildcats. He was a PRCC assistant in 2015, coaching defensive backs and special teams.

In January 2016, the NCAA imposed penalties on Saunders related to violations committed during his tenure as an assistant coach at both the University of Mississippi and University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

It was not clear whether Egger will continue his duties as defensive coordinator/secondary coach, but PRCC athletic director Jeff Long said the 39-year-old was the right man to lead the Wildcats in 2017.

“Coach Egger has shown a great interest in our program and has worked hard to help our players succeed on and off the field as students first,” Long said in a statement. “We have the utmost confidence that Coach Egger will be a great leader for our program.”

PRCC will have a new offensive coordinator this fall, with Ryan Trevathan replacing Cleo Lemon as coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Lemon left in April for a position at Jacksonville State. Trevathan came to PRCC from Northeast Mississippi Community College.

Egger was in his first year at PRCC last fall after previous coaching stints Lock Haven (Pa.) University, Adams State University, Texas Lutheran University, Ferris State University, Northwood University and Concordia University.

The Hornell, N.Y., native and his wife, Sara, have a son, T.J.

