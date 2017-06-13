Pre-trial hearing underway for Wayne County murder case - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pre-trial hearing underway for Wayne County murder case

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
Christopher Bishop.Source: WCSD Christopher Bishop.Source: WCSD
WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A pre-trial hearing was held for a Wayne County murder case Tuesday.

Christopher Bishop is charged with second-degree murder after his girlfriend Carla Gray was shot and killed in April 2014. Bishop is also charged with possession of meth while having a firearm. 

Bishop told officers that the shooting happened after he and Gray had an argument. He told officers he went outside to get his gun in order to clean it. Bishop said his gun went off while he was cleaning it. 

Two witnesses testified in court Tuesday.

One witness testified that he spoke with Bishop weeks before Gray was killed. He spoke with Bishop about the concerns from neighbors regarding the traffic going in and out of his home. 

The hearing is currently in recess because the prosecution has one more witness to call. 

