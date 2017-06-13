Lamar Co. bridge to close for repairs

Less than two months after announcing that head football coach David Saunders would not return for a second season, Pearl River Community College named his successor.More >>
Less than two months after announcing that head football coach David Saunders would not return for a second season, Pearl River Community College named his successor.More >>
A pre-trial hearing was held for a Wayne County murder case Tuesday.More >>
A pre-trial hearing was held for a Wayne County murder case Tuesday.More >>
Taylor Braley said Kirk McCarty had grown up playing baseball together, from the ranks of youth baseball through the state championships at Oak Grove High School to the lights at the diamond at Taylor Park at the University of Southern Mississippi.More >>
Taylor Braley said Kirk McCarty had grown up playing baseball together, from the ranks of youth baseball through the state championships at Oak Grove High School to the lights at the diamond at Taylor Park at the University of Southern Mississippi.More >>
By week’s end, people traveling on Purvis-Columbia Road in Lamar County will see detour signs for an upcoming construction project.More >>
By week’s end, people traveling on Purvis-Columbia Road in Lamar County will see detour signs for an upcoming construction project.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District needs more certified teachers, and leaders boosted recruitment efforts to try to be fully staffed by August 2017. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>
The Hattiesburg Public School District needs more certified teachers, and leaders boosted recruitment efforts to try to be fully staffed by August 2017. Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.More >>