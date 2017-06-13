Summer sports camps around the Pine Belt

The beginning of summer marks the beginning of summer camps. Here’s a list of the sports camps around the Pine Belt this summer:

June 16

Southern Miss Football Elite Camp

Jones County Junior College Men’s basketball team shootout

June 17

Southern Miss Football Elite Camp 2

Southern Miss Baseball Pitching/Catching Camp

Southern Miss Women’s basketball Elite Camp

June 18

Southern Miss Baseball Hitting/Defense Camp

Southern Miss Women’s basketball Elite Camp

June 19

Jones County Junior College Women’s basketball team shootout

June 19-22

Southern Miss Men’s basketball individual skills Camp

William Carey Baseball Camp

June 20-22

William Carey Softball Camp

William Carey Volleyball Camp

June 20-23

Jones County Junior College Boys soccer team camp

June 23

Southern Miss Men’s basketball ball handling/shooting Camp

June 24

Jones County Junior College Women’s basketball team shootout

June 26

Southern Miss Men’s basketball kids Camp

June 26-28

William Carey Basketball Camp (Waddle Sports Facility)

William Carey Baseball Camp

July 6-7

Jones County Junior College men’s basketball camp for youngsters

July 10-12

Jones County Junior College Baseball Camp

For more information on Southern Miss summer camps, visit SouthernMiss.com

For more information on William Carey summer camps, visit careyathletics.com

For more information on Jones County Junior College summer camps, visit jcjcathletics.com

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.