Former Golden Eagle Dylan Burdeaux looks to pursue MLB career

Dylan Burdeaux (24) became the seventh player in Southern Miss history to reach the 100-hit mark in a season. Courtesy: WDAM

In a record-breaking season for Southern Miss baseball, senior Dylan Burdeaux was the catalyst.

Burdeaux wrapped up his four-year USM career by leading the Golden Eagles in hits (102), doubles (24) and runs-batted-in (69) in 2017.

Now, the 2017 Conference USA player of the year hopes to advance his baseball career to the professional ranks. As the 2017 MLB draft runs from Monday through Wednesday, Burdeaux will keep his phone line open, awaiting a call from a major league franchise.

"You never really realize it until [the call] hits and it hasn't hit yet,” Burdeaux said. “So, I'm still just preparing and once that phone call hits hopefully I'll be with my family. It's going to be a pretty special moment, there's no doubt about it. It's going to be surreal. There's a lot of people to thank for that and obviously you start with my family. [USM hitting coach Chad] Caillet, [USM assistant coach] B.A. Vollmuth, [USM head coach Scott] Berry and [USM pitching] coach [Michael Federico] did everything they could to help me be the most versatile and most productive baseball player I could.”

Burdeaux’s C-USA player of the year honor is a first for Southern Miss baseball. The West Monroe, Louisiana native’s 102 hits led the nation in 2017 and marked the seventh time a Golden Eagle reached the 100-hit mark in a season.

“Somebody asked me the other day if I was going to ride it out,” Burdeaux said. “And I said, 'Why would you not play a kid's game for a job?' It's a pretty good day job to play baseball every day."

