USM baseball looks back on 2017 season

A school-record 50 wins and the second NCAA regional host in school history are just a couple of Southern Miss baseball’s accomplishments in 2017.

Eighth-year USM head coach Scott Berry earned Conference USA coach of the year honors, senior Dylan Burdeaux was named C-USA player of the year and freshman Matt Wallner was tabbed the freshman hitter of the year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

"We can't take anything away from these guys, the season, what they've accomplished,” said USM assistant coach B.A. Vollmuth. “They're going to go down in the history books as one of the better teams in Southern Miss history, if not the best."

It was a memorable season for the Golden Eagles but the game they won’t soon forget is the season-ending loss to Mississippi State in the Hattiesburg Regional.

“We learned a lot about ourselves and what kind of team we had, the guys we have coming back and what it took to win,” said USM junior pitcher Kirk McCarty. “We won 50 games, that’s tough to do. We wish it was still going. We wish it 56, 57 games and a College World series but it's not. That's just where the chips fell."

"You know, things don't always go your way and that's how we look at it,” Burdeaux said. “We gave it our best shot and now it's just time to move on."

