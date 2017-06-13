McCarty drafted in 7th round by Cleveland

Add Kirk McCarty to the list of Southern Miss Golden Eagles who got drafted by a major league club Tuesday.

The junior pitcher was drafted in the seventh round (222 overall) by the Cleveland Indians. McCarty joins fellow USM teammate and Oak Grove grad Taylor Braley as two Golden Eagles drafted so far.

He was named first-team All-Conference USA this year after going 10-2 with a 3.52 ERA. Both McCarty and Braley can come back for one more year at USM, so we will soon see what decisions are made.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.