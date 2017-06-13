Mayor: Two workers dead after incident in Petal

Two people are dead in Petal after an incident on 7th avenue. Source: WDAM

Two people are dead in Petal after an incident on West 7th Avenue.

Two contractors working for the city were working on a lift station when officials believe they were overcome by methane gas, according to Petal Mayor Hal Marx.

Marx said the workers were 15 feet deep in the lift station at the time of the incident.

The fire department tried to save the men, but did all that they could do, according to Marx.

Marx said officials believe because the gas was odorless the workers were unable to react quickly enough.

This is a developing story. Reporter Quentis Jones will be live in our 5 p.m. broadcast with the latest information on this story.

