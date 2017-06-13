HPD investigating armed robbery

Hattiesburg police are investigating an early morning armed robbery in the Hub City.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Blue Gable Road just before 5 a.m., according to Hattiesburg Police PIO Lt. LaTosha Myers-Mitchell.

“Two white males advised that three black males forced themselves in the residence and took several items,” said Myers-Mitchell.

No other suspect information was available, according to Myers-Mitchell.

No suspects are in custody, and police ask if anyone has any information to please contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.