Braley drafted in 6th round by Marlins

The dreams of young men all across the nation will be realized this week with the annual Major League Baseball draft. It got going yesterday without any local products seeing their name pop up. This all changed today, though.

Oak Grove graduate and Southern Miss junior Taylor Braley was drafted in the sixth round (179th overall) by the Miami Marlins. Braley, who pitched and played third base for the Golden Eagles, was drafted as a pitcher.

Braley finished the season as a Baseball America second-team All-American. He produced 12 doubles, 17 home runs and batted in 61 runs. Braley also set a single season program record of 63 walks.

He pitched in 14 games (starting 13), posting a 7-2 record with a 3.40 earned run average. He struck out 78 batters in 82 innings.

