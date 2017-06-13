Father's Day breakfast held at senior center

A Father's Day breakfast was held for residents at the center. Source: WDAM

Several dozen men gathered for a Father's Day breakfast Tuesday morning in Laurel.

Volunteers from the B.E. Murph Senior Center provided a breakfast consisting of eggs, flapjacks, various breakfast meats and homemade jam.

Organizers said they wanted to honor the fathers who come to the center.

"We just want them to know that they are loved," said Senior Center Coordinator Lula Cooley. "This is just a way of us showing our love and appreciation."

The group also puts on this event for mothers.

The center opened during the former Laurel Mayor Melvin Mack administration.

