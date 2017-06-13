Hattiesburg offers public swimming pools for one dollar

Kids making a splash at the C. E. Roy community pool. Source: Jac Bedrossian.

The City of Hattiesburg offers public swimming pools every afternoon for just one dollar.

Swimmers of any age can make a splash from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the C. E. Roy Community Center, Vernon-Dammer Park or the Ben McNair center pools.

During the morning hours, the community pools are used for summer camps and swimming lessons.

Hattiesburg's Aquatic Director, Michelle Williams said the kids still line up to hop in the pool even when it's raining.

"It allows the children to do something in the summertime," said Williams. "Everyone can't afford camps, or maybe they don't hear about the camps, so they're just home. The children enjoy coming to swim."

Lifeguards also teach kids how to swim during the public swimming hours.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.