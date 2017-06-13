JCJC, UBS team up for blood drive

(The following is a press release form Jones County Junior College. For more details, call 601-477-4245.)

An Ellisville Community Blood Drive will be held in the Union on the Jones County Junior College campus Wednesday, June 14 from 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The United Blood Services has a goal of 40 pints of blood for the day.

The UBS is extending an invitation to community members, city workers, firefighters and the police department to donate. All donors will receive a free t-shirt.

All donors ages 21 and older will be entered into a drawing for a dream vacation to the destination of the donor's choice with travel and lodging covered up to $6000. Donors less than 21 years of age will have their names entered into a drawing for a $500 Amazon gift card. Winners of these drawings will be announced later this summer.

To avoid standing in line, appointments can be made ahead of time at www.bloodhero.org (Sponsor Code: JCJC) or by calling Fawn Blackledge at 601-477-4245.