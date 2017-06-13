Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Wayne County

An accident took the life of a Laurel man. Source: Raycom News Network

Monday night Mississippi Highway Patrol received a call about a pedestrian laying in the road after being struck by a car.

According to Brent Barfield, Troopers found Mason Cooley, 28, of Laurel laying in the right side of the road near a ditch.

The driver, Jewel Epperson, 48, stated that she was driving eastbound on Highway 84.

Epperson said Cooley stepped out in front of her car, according to Barfield.

Cooley was transported to Wayne General Hospital.

He was pronounced dead on arrival by the Wayne County Coroner.

