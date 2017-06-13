1 injured in Hub City shooting, suspect sought

Editorial note: Picture has been altered to mask identities. Source: Viewer submitted photo

Hattiesburg police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened at a Hub City convenience store.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 103 Campbell Loop around 2 a.m.

"There was an altercation between three males that led to gunfire and a victim was struck multiple times in the arm," said Hattiesburg Police Capt. Det. Branden McLemore. "During the altercation, at least one of the males pulled a gun and started firing."

McLemore added that the victim, who is from Laurel, was struck multiple times in the arm, but none of his injuries were life threatening.

According to police, no one is in custody at this time.

If you have any information, contact Hattiesburg police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-stop.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.