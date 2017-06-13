1 injured in Hub City shooting, suspect sought

Forrest County ranks number three out of 82 counties in HIV rates according to the state department of health.More >>
Monday night Mississippi Highway Patrol received a call about a pedestrian laying in the road after being struck by a car.
Hattiesburg police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened at a Hub City convenience store.
June is National Homeownership Month, and the Mississippi Home of Your Own (HOYO) will sponsor a free, one-day homebuyer education workshop Saturday, June 24, for any residents in Forrest and surrounding counties interested in buying a home.
