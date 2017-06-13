Forecast: Summer weather pattern to continue.

Good Tuesday morning , everyone!

More of the same weather is on tap for today with humid and warm weather with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening thunderstorms with highs in 80s and lows in the 70s.

This forecast will pretty much hold through much of the week although on some days we may get into the lower 90s in some areas and there are indications that rain chances will not be as high over the weekend but we will still run a chance for a shower or thuderstorm which is not unusal for this time of year.

The tropics remai quiet for right now but that could change. Stay tuned!