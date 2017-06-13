Vigil held at Spectrum Center for Orlando victims

There was standing-room only at the Spectrum Center in Hattiesburg Monday in a strong showing of solidarity for the victims of the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

Those in attendance gathered to honor the 49 people killed in one of the worst mass shootings in American History.

Organizer Taylor Vines said it’s important to focus on the victims.

“This is a way for us to remember that hurt, but also energize ourselves and move out in order to do something about it.

Lynn Cowles said she hopes the vigils across the nation will shed light on the need for change and acceptance in the community.

“From across the county and around the world, we share one love,” Cowles explained.

