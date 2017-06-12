Truck rollover injures one in Jones County

A one-vehicle rollover accident injured one person in Jones County on Monday.

Glade Volunteer Fire Department and Powers Emergency Medical Responder responded to the accident on the intersection of Currie Road and Siggers Road to find a heavily damaged pickup truck partially blocking the road, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council.

It appeared that the truck had left the road and struck a tree before flipping and landing upright again. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, according to the press release.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.