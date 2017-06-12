Two-vehicle accident injures one in Jones County

A two-vehicle accident injured one person on Monday afternoon in Jones County.

The accident occurred on Highway 15 North, according to a press release from the Jones County Fire Council.

Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments responded and found one vehicle with significant rear-end damage and another vehicle with damage to its front. One occupant sustained minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel, according to the press release.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

